Wa Municipal Coordinating Director installed Queen Mother

Fati Koray, the Wa Municipal Coordinating Director, has been installed as the maiden Queen mother of the Chansah community in the Jonyuohi clan of the Sing Traditional Area in the Upper West Region.

Fati Koray, now known as Pognaa Fati Issaka Koray I, will be joining her colleague Queen mothers (Pognamine) in the Traditional Area and the region at large to increase women's participation in decision making at the traditional level of governance.



In her speech, Pognaa Fati Issaka Koray I noted that women played key roles in passing on their cultural heritage from one generation to the other and also supported traditional leaders in conflict resolution, community mobilization, and training the next generation of leaders but often behind the scenes.



For her, it was heartwarming to observe the growing recognition of women in their traditional settings expressed in part through the concept of the Pognaa, noting that the concept had moved the role of women from behind the scenes to a visible frontal role in the decision-making table.



She, therefore, thanked the Wa Naa and the Regional House of Chiefs for the initiative and expressed hope that they would continue to make the Office of the Pognaa a norm in all Chiefdoms.



The Chansah Queen mother proposed an annual festival of Nabi-Pogmine for the Wala Traditional Area, which should be accompanied by the institution of the Wala Traditional Woman of the year award, which she said would provide them with the opportunity to showcase their rich tradition and culture to the world.



Pognaa Fati Issaka Koray I observed that the world was fast becoming a skilled-based one and the increasing rate of unemployment among the youth, which called for a different approach in doing things and challenged the youth to get involved in income-generating activities and setting up small businesses.

“There is no justification why we should not boast of known brands in the region; thus locally produced soap, drinks, sachet water, traditional clothes, music, and dance.



“The challenge has always been petty competition rather than collaborating to grow and expand small businesses to stand the test of time. It is good to be our own bosses, however, it is better to work together to help establish trans-generational businesses,” the Queen mother emphasized.



She noted therefore that her goal would be to help equip the girl-child with employable skills and encourage the entrepreneurs among them to endeavor to form partnerships to build businesses.



Pognaa Fati Issaka Koray I, therefore, appealed for support from Non- Governmental Organisation (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), and the Regional Minister, Dr. Hafiz Bin Salih, to join hands with her to equip the youth in the Traditional Area particularly the girl-child with employable skills.



Naa Yakubu Abdulai-Daujie, the Chief of Chansah, congratulated the Pognaa on her successful installment and urged her to use her experience, skills, and expertise gained in the local government service to help develop the Traditional Area and the region at large.



The Queen mother also planted a tree to demonstrate her commitment to the Green Ghana agenda and the need for her people to join the campaign against climate change.