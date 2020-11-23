Wa Naa blesses Naana Jane as she pays homage to the people of Wa

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Source: Efua Amoakoa Ababio, Contributor

The Overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa, Fuseini Pelpuo IV, has blessed the efforts of the National Democratic Congress 2020 Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in her quest to become Ghana’s first female Vice President.

The Wa Naa was speaking at a ceremony to welcome her to the Upper West region for a second visit in November. He condoled with the NDC on the loss of its Founder, Flt Lt. J.J. Rawlings, and prayed for the Running Mate’s success whilst thanking her for taking traditional matters in the region seriously.



Prof. Naana Jane expressed gratitude to the Wa Naa and his people and asked for their prayers and blessings for herself and the NDC in the upcoming elections. She asked for peace in the region before, during, and after the elections.

The Running Mate further reiterated the principles that the NDC party founder, President Rawlings, stood for and challenged everyone present at the gathering to imbibe and emulate these principles of truth, probity, and accountability. She believes that is the best honour to the memory of Flt Lt. Rawlings.



Those present at the gathering included the Chief Imam of Wa, Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi, the Tendaaba (King Makers) and other sub-chiefs. Also present were the Member of Parliament, Hon. Rashid Pelpuo, the Regional Chairman, Alhaji Bonaba Mumuni and the Constituency Secretary, Mr. Salifu Tamah, as well as other current and former regional executives of the party in the Wa Central constituency.

