Wa Naa disassociates himself and condemns floggers of persons allegedly involved in sexual misconduct

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council

Source: GNA

Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, has condemned, in no uncertain terms, the flogging of a young woman and a man for allegedly involved in sexual misconduct in Wa and sharing the videos on social media.

He said the act could only drag the reputation of the palace into disrepute and gave the assurance that the perpetrators of the barbaric act would be fished out to face the full rigours of the law.



Naa Kadri Ibrahim, Jinpehi Naa, the Spokesperson of the revered chief, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa in reaction to the incident which happened at a scene purported to be Wa Naa’s Palace.



He explained that the flogging incident happened at a time the Wa Naa was not around while he, the Spokesperson, was also in school, and added that none of the principal chiefs was also around saying, “Whosoever took that decision to have them flogged has erred and must be arrested and brought to book”.



“The position of His Majesty, Wa Naa, and for that matter, the palace, is that that is an unfortunate incident and we condemn the act of flogging and we are going ahead to collaborate with the police to see how professionally, they will go about it. It is something that we are not for. We are not for it at all”, Na Ibrahim intimated.

According to him, the victims should have been reported to the law enforcement agencies for the necessary actions to be taken against them if they were deemed to have committed a crime rather than taking the law into their own hands by flogging them in public.



Some videos are in circulating on social media on May 31, 2022, with a date stamp of May 29, 2022, of some irate youths flogging a young man and a young woman at a scene purported to be Wa Naa’s Palace.



The victims were said to have engaged in sexual misconduct and shared the nude videos on social media, which, according to the youth, was to serve as a deterrent to other young people in Wa.