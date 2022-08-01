0
Menu
News

Wa Police Command engages foreign nationals to address security concerns

Ghana Police Logo Service File photo/ Ghana Police Service

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

The Wa Municipal Police Command has invited all foreign nationals within the municipality to a meeting regarding the security situation in the country.

In a letter dated July 31, 2022, signed by Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, Head of Public Affairs of the outfit, the said meeting is scheduled to take place at the Police premises from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5.

The meeting comes on the back of the increasing spate of terrorism-related attacks in neighboring countries bordering Ghana which has led to security outfits in the country to step up efforts in securing the country's borders to ward off any attack on the country as well as introducing the 'See Something, Say Something' maxim as a way of educating the citizenry to be security conscious of their surroundings by reporting to authorities of any suspicious activities likely to derail the stability of the country being enjoyed.

"As part of our mandate to maintain peace in the region, the Upper West Regional Police Command wishes to invite all foreigners living in the Wa Municipality, to meet the Command to discuss matters concerning security in the region," the Police Command announced.

In the letter, Regional Commander, DCOP Mr. Peter Anombugre Ndekugri entreated all foreign nationals in the municipality to make it a point to attend the said meeting without fail.

He warned that failure to attend the meeting would lead to such persons being summoned for questioning.

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service