Wa West District Hospital grapples with limited space

Dr. Benjamin Nsobila Aminyuure, Medical Sup, Wa West District Hospital

Source: GNA

Dr Benjamin Nsobila Aminyuure, the Medical Superintendent of the Wa West District Hospital, says the insufficient space at the facility is a major impediment to quality healthcare delivery.

He said the facility shared the limited space with the District Health Directorate, compelling the management of the hospital to struggle for space to operate effectively.



Dr Aminyuure said this at Wechiau when the Member of Parliament for the area, Superintendent Peter Lanchene Toobu (Rtd), visited the facility to ascertain some challenges affecting smooth operation.



He appealed to the MP to collaborate with the District Assembly to provide a suitable facility for the health administration.



“Having male and female sharing same Ward is one of the disservices we are doing to the people that we are serving,” he said.



The Medical Superintendent identified a lack of canopies at the hospital walkways as another challenge affecting service delivery.

“From the theatre to the maternity and the other units there is no walk-way shade and during the rainy season, it’s one of the main issues that we have.



“You finish an operation on a patient and you have to wait till the rain stops before you can wheel the patient back to the ward,” Dr Aminyuure said.



Superintendent Toobu (Rtd) promised to work within his remit to support the facility to render unmatched services to the people of the district and beyond.



He said the facility was one of his priorities as it served as a critical component of human needs.



“I will do the best that I can as the MP and we will see how best we can approach the situation and make this district hospital one of the best in this country,” he assured.

Talking on security, the MP urged the people to support the security agencies in the district by volunteering useful information that could help curb the rampant armed robbery in the area saying, “ensuring security is a collective responsibility.”



He pledged maximum support to the security agencies in the discharge of their duties.



ASP Alexander Tang, the Wa West District Police Commander, observed that inadequate logistics and personnel at the command was a bane to their effort in combating crime.



He said his outfit had only one functional vehicle, which could not run on rough roads and had stifled efforts to provide escort services to people, particularly traders.



ASP Tang said he had written several letters to the appropriate authorities on the challenges of the command but the situation persisted and appealed to the MP and all stakeholders to help provide them with an appropriate vehicle to aid in their work.