Wa West MP charges Ghanaians to support COP Dampare as new IGP

Peter Lanchene Toobu, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa West Constituency and a retired Superintendent of Police, Peter Lanchene Toobu has charged Ghanaians to help the newly appointed Inspector General of Police to combat crime and disorder.

According to him, much will be expected from COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare who will officially take over as head of the Police Service on August 1, 2021, after his appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“His appointment comes when Ghanaians needed change in the security fraternity, so the expectation of Ghanaians to have a very safe and secure environment in Ghana is very high.”

“But Ghanaians must also know that, as much as your expectation, make sure you become a responsible citizen and help the new IGP achieve his aim. It’s a shared responsibility and we must all contribute to it,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.