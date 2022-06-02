9
Wa flogging: GBA to provide legal assistance for victims

Ghana Bar Association GBA has condemned the flogging of two lovers in Wa

Thu, 2 Jun 2022

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has said the flogging of the two lovers, whose sex tape leaked in Wa, is “degrading” and an attack on their persons.

According to the GBA, it has tasked the Association’s Women and Minors Rights Committee to “closely monitor and offer the necessary and required legal assistance to the unfortunate victims of the lawless and barbaric act”.

The association, which condemned the act, described it as “humiliating, dehumanizing, demeaning and degrading and amounts to the violation of their fundamental human rights, and an attack on their persons.”

It, therefore, called on “the relevant security agencies to arrest all persons involved in the physical abuse of the two young persons, investigate the incident, and ensure that the perpetrates are prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

The lovers, a 22-year-old tricycle driver, and his 18-year-old girlfriend filmed their own sex session that got leaked.

Some youth of the community dragged the lovers to the Wa Naa’s palace on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, to report them.

However, the chief was unavailable when the two lovers were dragged to the palace.

The youth then decided to parade the lovers in front of the palace.

They then tied them to a pole and flogged them.

They were given twenty lashes each.

