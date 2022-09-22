0
Menu
News

Wa killings: Police debunks news of arrest of a second suspect

Police 620x330 610x330 Ghana Police Service/ File photo

Thu, 22 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Upper West Region

The Upper West Regional Police Command has denied arresting another suspect in connection with the recent killings in the Wa municipality of the Upper West Region.

After the arrest of Kankani Adongo, the prime suspect in the increasing murders, there were reports to the effect that a second suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, September 21, at Siiriyiri, a suburb in the Wa municipality.

Though the Police were yet to confirm the report or otherwise, the report had already found itself in the news, prompting a response from the Police.

In an interview with GhanaWeb's regional correspondent on Thursday, the head of the Public Affairs unit of the Regional Police Command, C/Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng, debunked the assertion that the outfit had in their custody another suspect of the murders in the municipality in addition to the prime suspect.

While describing the report as creating fear and panic, he charged journalists to cross-check their facts well before going ahead to make a report. According to him, getting one's facts is more critical than rushing to get it all wrong.

"Such reports tend to create fear and panic among the people. The thing is that there has not been any second person (suspect arrested) as the reporter stated. Every piece of information that Police give must be for the consumption of the general public. The media must be circumspect in their reportage and the offices of the Police are widely open for any journalist who comes here for information.

"It's the authenticity of the story that's needed. The Police do not intend to deny the media of any information and so they must check and re-check their facts before putting it out there," C/Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng clarified.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect
Why Biden used a convoy for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
Know the nicknames of the new Black Stars players
Dancefloor action by new Black Star players excites social media users
Sam Okudzeto speaks on call for new Chief Justice
Every bullet that hits a target in Ukraine hits our pockets – Akufo-Addo
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Cedi depreciation: Over 70 'Black Market' dealers arrested in Accra
Mohammed Salisu finally spotted at Black Stars camp
My mom wept after Spain call-up - Nico Williams
Related Articles: