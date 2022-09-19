0
Wa killings and disappearances: IGP heads to Wa today

IGP And His Men.png IGP George Akuffo Dampare with some of his men

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare is heading to Wa, Upper West Region, this morning, 19 September 2022.

The IGP’s visit follows the latest alleged reports of killings and disappearances in Wa.

The IGP who is accompanied by other senior officers is expected to arrive in the Wa municipality before Midday.

His visit also comes after Police exhumed a dead body buried in a shallow grave at “Napogi-ba Kolee” extension in Wa.

The deceased identified as Seidu Dakpuli is the latest security personnel who went missing two days ago.

Some body parts are said to be missing after the exercise.

This comes days after angry youth in the area massed up on the streets and burnt tyres protesting the unexplained killings.

The IGP’s visit is expected to boost Police morale and also assure the citizenry of the readiness of the law enforcement agency to protect them.

Apart from the IGP’s presence, the Police administration has also assured the people of the Wa and its environs that it has taken cognizance of their security concerns and has, therefore, put in place measures to support the Regional Police Command to beef up security to ensure the safety of all persons in the Metropolis.

In this regard, special purpose investigation and intelligence teams as well as additional police visibility and crime combat teams have been deployed to Wa under the leadership of the Director-General of Operations.

The Police reiterated its pledge to the public that they will continue to work towards ensuring the safety and security of all persons across the country.

