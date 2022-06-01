0
Menu
News

Wa lovers leaked sex tape: Police arrests 3 suspects

Deadly Flogs.png The sex tape of the two is said to have gone viral

Wed, 1 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Three persons have been arrested by the Upper West Regional Police Command in connection with the flogging of the two lovers, whose sex tape went viral.

The three, include two sub-chiefs and the person who took the victims to the police station.

The Wa Divisional Police command had earlier invited some chiefs and others involved in the flogging of the two lovers.

The Wa Divisional police crime officer, Chief Superintendent Raymond Manteau, told the media that all those involved, including some sub-chiefs under Wala Naa Fuseini Pelpuo, have been invited.

He noted that the Wala Naa was not present at his palace when the two lovers were flogged by some angry youth in the municipality at the forecourt of his palace.

The lovers, a 22-year-old tricycle driver, and his 18-year-old girlfriend, filmed their own sex session that got leaked.

Some youth of the community dragged the lovers to Wa Naa’s palace on Tuesday, 31 May 2022, to report them.

However, the chief was unavailable when the two lovers were dragged to the palace.

The youth then decided to parade the lovers in front of the palace.

They then tied them to a pole and flogged them.

They were given twenty lashes each.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police stop Captain Smart, Barker-Vormawor, others from proceeding with 3-day demo
Dampare 'schooled' British High Commissioner with his letter - Antwi-Danso
2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Ghana's likely starting XI for Madagascar game
Foreigners get pregnant after visiting Ghana - Wode Maya expresses shock
IGP-UK diplomat saga: Kwakye Ofosu, Kwaku Azar react
‘I wasn’t after a response from the IGP' – British High Commissioner speaks
High Court orders Sarkodie to appear in court
A Plus goes after Gifty Anti again
We are Black Stars - Inaki and Nico Williams declare
Dampare asks British High Commissioner to ‘mind her business’