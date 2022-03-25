Wa magistrate court remands suspect in double murder case again

The suspect is to reappear in court on April 14, 2022

A Wa Magistrate Court has remanded a 61-year-old man who has spent a week in police custody again.

Alhaji Yunusah Abdul Rahman was arrested on March 17, 2022, after shooting indiscriminately into a crowd following a land dispute.



His indiscriminate shooting on a busy street destroyed the windscreen of an articulator truck, caused injury to three and led to the death of some two individuals who were unrelated to the dispute.



Appearing before the Wa Magistrate Court last week, the suspect was ordered to be taken into custody and brought before the court after a week.



However, when the case was called this week, the Police Prosecutor, ASP John Baidoo, asked the court to remand the 61-year-old again.

The request according to the prosecutor is give police enough time to conclude investigations into the case.



The presiding judge, Maxwell Maxbrain Titiriku approved the request of the prosecution and thus remanded the suspect into custody.



He is to reappear in court on April 14, 2022.