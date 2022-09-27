Wa serial killings: 18 suspects arrested so far – Ghana Police Service

Prime suspect in Wa killings, Kankani Adongo

The Ghana Police Service has indicated that it has arrested 18 suspects in connection with the recent murders of security guards in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa.

The Upper West Regional Police Command indicated that 17 suspects were arrested in various parts of the regional capital in addition to the prime suspect, Kankani Adongo.



According to a Principal State attorney at the Upper West Regional Office of the Attorney General’s Department, Saeed Abdu-Shakur, 10 of the suspects were remanded into the custody of the Upper West Regional Police Command by the Wa Circuit Court.



According to a citinewsroom.com report, Abdu-Shakur added that eight of the suspects have been granted bail by the circuit court.



The Ghana Police Service on Monday, September 19, arrested Kankani Adongo, who is alleged to be the prime suspect in at least the recent murder of a 58-year-old security man.



In a post shared on Facebook last Monday, the police said that Adongo was arrested with the collaboration of the community search parties.



Seven security guards have, since April 2022, reportedly been abducted by unknown assailants in the Upper West Regional capital. The police, in collaboration with a team constituted by the Wala Traditional Council, have found 4 dead bodies with missing organs.

The 4 bodies have been deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital morgue by the Special Purpose Intelligence and Investigation team dispatched by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.



The Ghana Police Service has also indicated that a pathologist from the Police Hospital has been deployed to assist with the investigation.



IB/DA