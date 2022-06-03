Wa sub chiefs sanctioned flogging of Wa ‘lovers’ – Police tells court

Screenshots from the viral video | Social media

Some sub chiefs in the Wa Naa’s palace sanctioned the public flogging of the boy and girl in the Wa sex video, the police has told the Wa Circuit Court.

The name of the said sub chief was given in court on Thursday as the Degu Naa, Adam Seidu Pelpuo.



He is said to have given the final instruction for the flogging last Tuesday [May 31, 2022].



This was narrated by a police prosecutor, Sergeant Martin Degbortse when three suspects arrested on Wednesday for sanctioning the flogging were arraigned on Thursday.



The three accused persons who were arrested on Wednesday have been charged with causing harm.



They were arraigned at the Wa Circuit Court on Thursday (June 2, 2022) and the court granted them bail in the sum of GH¢3,000 with five sureties each.

They are to re-appear on June 13, 2022.



They are Bushran Khidri, a 34-year-old mobile phone repairer, Naa Sidiki Osman, 62 and Duoho Naa Issahaque Mahama, 70.



Naa Osman and Naa Mahama are sub-chiefs of the Wala Traditional Council.



They are said to have sanctioned the public flogging of the two at the forecourt of the Wa Naa’s Palace last Tuesday but they in turn, have told the police that it was the Degu Naa, Adam Seidu Pelpuo who gave the final go ahead.