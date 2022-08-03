Waakye was only treated on a stretcher - Maame Dokono narrates last moments of popular actor

Maame Dokono is a veteran actress

Popular veteran Ghanaian actress, Grace Omaboe, famously known as Maame Dokono, has described the devastating last moments of her late former colleague, Prince Yawson (Waakye) before his death at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Waakye was pronounced dead on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after he suffered a stroke, reports said.



Narrating how she got to hear about the news, Maame Dokono told JoyNews that she was also informed that apparently, Waakye was only treated on a stretcher at the Emergency Ward of the hospital.



She added that this was after he had encountered a no-bed situation at 37, following the earlier one from the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) on the same day.



“A week after the birthday party, Ampofo said there was an issue and so I asked what it was. He told me that, that morning, Waakye had a stroke and that he has been rushed to Ridge but the hospital said there were no beds. He was then moved to 37.



“So, I was thinking that after going for my routine check-ups at the hospital – as you know I am also aging, I said that since I could not visit him on that day, I would do so the next day. I left my phone at home and so on my return home, one of my children met me with the news that he had passed on.



“Apparently, when he was sent to 37, there was also no bed and so it was on a stretcher at the Emergency that he was given first aid. Before they could return with drugs that could save him a little, they said he had died,” she narrated.

Prince Yawson died at the age of 52.



