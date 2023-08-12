‘Wait and see!’ – Trotro driver narrates how he went totally blind after passenger’s threat

A passenger bus (trotro) driver in the Ashanti Region has narrated how he became totally blind weeks after a verbal altercation with a passenger who threatened him to wait and see.

Isaac Moro, alias Atimbila, shared his predicament on Kumasi-based Sompa FM’s Sompa Asem Mp3 nipa show which was aired earlier this week



Atimbila who is a native of Bolgatanga but resident of New Suame in Kumasi said he was appealing with the man who he had a brief altercation to pardon him and allow him to be healed of the blindness.



Narrating the sequence of events to the show host, he said: “I worked with my conductor early July picking passengers at Shell Station but because we are not running a regular station route we were headed for the Otumfuo roundabout, apparently, this elderly man was the only passenger yet to alight as he was heading for Kejetia.”



Atimbila said he saw the altercation between the man and his conductor but “I kept mute as he spoke with the mate.”



He stressed that his intervention came as the mate kept begging the man at a point he agreed to alight. “I intervened … and then he said we will see, so I appealed to him over his choice of words, he left the mate and told me to wait that I will see, when he got down.

“I said, what will I see, is he going to kill me or that I should wait and see what? He said he had given me until July ending, I will see what will happen and that as he leaves to Accra, I will not see him again.



“I called his bluff because we are always fighting passengers,” he added.



In recounting how the problem with his eye started, he said he had almost forgotten the episode and thought he was suffering an eye condition known as ‘apollo.”



“So, on 27th of July, I had one eye becoming watery as if I had apollo. The following morning it had worsened but I still went to work with my conductor because I could see clearly with the other eye, by 6pm I found that the other eye was problematic.



“I spoke to the station chairman and he also said it was a case of apollo. The following morning, I woke up and tried opening my eyes, I couldn’t see at all but I knew it was morning,” he submitted.

He said his old woman had been struggling with him since he went blind, which situation he believes is entirely because of the episode.



He extended an appeal to the public to try to find the aggrieved man to show mercy and allow me to be healed.



Watch an extended version of his story below:



