Wait for an election to kick out an incompetent govt; don’t use a coup – Second Deputy Speaker

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako

Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has asked Ghanaians to cherish Ghana’s uninterrupted democracy.

The lawmaker opined that, if not anything at all, we have experienced uninterrupted democracy over the last 30 years without any unconstitutional takeovers.



He said one key thing that we should also cherish is that, although several people complain of hardship and economic instability, we have held on to democratic and constitutional rule for the last 30 years.



He stated that when voters do not support a sitting government and feel it is incompetent, the only solution is to wait for an election year and kick them out.



“Since 1992, we have managed to maintain a stable democracy and constitutional governance.” Following our independence, we witnessed coups that disrupted the country’s governance. However, the country has had a continuous constitutional government for the past 30 years.

I admit that we have faced economic hardships at times, but we have managed to maintain a steady and unbroken constitutional rule. That is something Ghanaians should be proud of.



That has never happened before. We have seen administrations ousted after only two years in power, but for the past 30 years, we have witnessed a stable democracy, for which we should be pleased. That is why Parliament is commemorating 30 years of disrupted democracy for Ghanaians to appreciate democracy.”



He emphasised that “even if you do not appreciate a government and believe they do not deserve to be in power, you have the right to vote them out during an election year.” That is preferable to allowing a selfish individual to launch a coup and destabilise a constitutionally elected administration.”



Because the country values and embraces democracy, Parliament will continue to guard it and emphasise the necessity for us all to work together to protect it,” he added.