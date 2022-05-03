Walewale Constituency NPP Chairman-elect vows to lure NDC members into NPP

Walewale NPP Chairman-elect, Janda Muniru Mohammed

Chairman-elect for the Walewale constituency in the North East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vowed to lure members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the NPP.

The election secures him an overwhelming victory of 491 votes out of 845 valid votes cast at the Nazori Junior High School in Walewale on the 30th of April, 2022.



Janda Muniru Mohammed, Chairman-elect for the Walewale Constituency was in the race with five other contenders including the incumbent Chairman, Alhaji Salley Jacob Pantaki Jabuni, Alhaji Alhassan Sanda Tijani (his direct uncle), Alhaji Abuba Sadique (businessman), and Kasim Hamisu.



The elections ended peacefully without any destruction from the beginning to the end.



Votes each candidate obtained after the elections.



Janda Muniru Mohammed 491, Alhaji Alhassan Sanda Tijani 259, Alhaji Salley Jacob Pantaki Jabuni 54, Alhaji Abuba Sadique 30, and Kasim Hamisu 11.



In an interview with Asaase Radio after the elections, Janda Muniru Mohammed revealed that his main agenda as the Chairman of the Walewale constituency is to convince the majority of the NDC youth in Walewale constituency to join the NPP in order for them to support the ambition of Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the president after the tenure of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo had expired.

"My target is to bring the NDC youth back to the NPP and I know what they want. It is just a simple thing. Get close with them, sit with them, friend with them and let them feel you. I have a lot of plans for NPP and the whole youth because the plans are many. But before doing that then we have to build the party to stand on it fit," he said.



On the Vice President side, Janda Muniru Mohmmed assured the constituents that he will work assiduously with everyone irrespective of their political affiliation to rally behind the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2024.



"Our goal is to make sure that we try to do our best and put Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the top so that we can achieve whatever we want. Because the NPP in Walewale is going down and some of the elders advised me that I can control the youth and that is why I am out to work with the youth to achieve our goal," he added.



Janda Muniru Mohammed, the Chairman-elect is a businessman who deals with petroleum products and a politician after he travelled outside the country and returned.



He implored the youth not to relent on their efforts anytime the party called for their service.