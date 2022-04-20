Walewale-Gambaga road: Police gun down 1 robber, 3 escape

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com
The Police have killed an armed robber on the Walewale-Gambaga-Nalerigu road in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.
The Police also shot 3 accomplices.
According to the Police, the robbers had blocked the main road at Gaagbini, in the West Mamprusi municipality with logs to rob passengers.
The Police were notified by some drivers who reported the incident to the Walewale Police.
A police patrol team rushed to the scene and engaged in an exchange of fire with the robbers leading to the death of 1 of them.
Three of the robbers who sustained gunshot wounds, however, escaped.
