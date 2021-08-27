Walking Stick Foundation donates to women in Cape Coast

Van Calebs and Smith with one of the beneficiaries

Source: Collins Owusu, Contributor

The Walking Stick Foundation, a not-for-profit firm on Sunday, August 22, 2021 light up the faces of some women and physically challenged person in Cape Coast with the donation of some relief items.

The foundation as part of the birthday celebrations of one of its patrons Smith presented items such bags of rice, sanitary pads, gallons of oil, boxes of soaps among other things to elderly women at Akotokyere, a suburb of Cape Coast.



The foundation extended helping hand to the women in the aforementioned neighborhood with the donation products.



Speaking after donation, Christopher Smith said he felt fulfilled to have come to the aid of the less-privileged women.



He explained that it has been wish of his to help the needy in society and his latest gesture is one way of impacting the society.

Van Calebs, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Van Calebs said that his outfit remains committed to delivering on its promise of helping the less privileged.



He made a passionate appeal to benevolent Ghanaians and corporate to support the foundation and also disclosed some plans by the foundation.



