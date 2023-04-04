Wanted galamseyer once ordered Axim schools to close over his missing mobile phone – MCE reveals

Kwame Ani is alleged to have ordered the closure of schools over his missing phone

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Nzema East Electoral Area in the Western region, Dorcas Amoah, has revealed that wanted ‘galamseyer’ Kwame Ato Asare Ani once ordered the closure of schools in the community due to his missing mobile phone.

She explained that the missing mobile phone occurred during a funeral in the community, which resulted in chaos.



According to the MCE, it took the intervention of the Educational Director, REGSEC, teachers, and community stakeholders to bring the situation under control before the pupil and students could attend school.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM’s Evening News on April 03, 2023, she explained: “The first time I heard about him (Kwame Ato Asare Ani) was when some settler farmers were having a funeral, resulting in chaos in the community.



“So, he was arrested at the time and the issue is still pending in court. But I got involved in the case because most of the settler farmers were Northerners, and they reported that he (Kwame Ato Asare Ani) has said his phone is missing in the midst of the chaos so if they don’t bring the phone, no child should go to school.

“I had to come in and go there with the Educational Director, REGSEC, and all heads of department to meet the various schools and teachers to discuss the issue because people had already started withdrawing their children from the schools.



“At that time, he had been given bail after his arrest so he was present at the meeting. That was when I got to know who he is. So, we discussed the issue and we were able to resolve it, so the children are able to go to school now,” she narrated.



Kwame Ato Asare Ani, who is on police wanted list has denied allegations levelled against him by the police service as an armed robber. In an interview from his hideout, he explained the circumstances under which he was captured in a standoff with some police officers, stating that he is not an armed robber but a police informant in the Axim area.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kevin Taylor on his Loud Silence TV, Ani said he has over the period of one year been working with the police as an informant and a liaison between the police and some illegal miners in the area.

GhanaWeb on Sunday, April 2, 2023, reported about a viral video in which a supposed leader of the gang is seen accosting a police officer and accusing the officer of attempting to arrest him after he had given him money.



Subsequently, the Ghana Police Service later on Sunday released a statement which said it arrested some four men on March 28 after the Axim Divisional Police Patrol Team reported an attack on them by a gang.



According to the police, it also conducted a search at the residence of Kwame Asare where some weapons and other items were retrieved.



The statement added that the police became aware of the video showing the confrontation between some police officers and the arrested gang in which the police were pleading with the gang members over an extortion allegation.

According to the statement, the allegation of extortion has since been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









