'War in this 21st century cannot save situations' - Nungua chiefs call for peace

Nii Bortey Okplen Djalesane II

Source: Raissa Sambou, Contributor

Nungua Traditional Council has appealed to the youth and the people of Nungua to remain “calm” over what they call an “unfortunate situation” that causes mayhem in the area.

A little background to the cause of mayhem reveals that there was a subtle turf war or underground manoeuver by the Gborbu Wulomo who is also known in private life as Steven Akwetey to usurp the powers of Nungua Mantse and hence the intermittent disruptions and confusions fomented by his goons under his instigations.



Speaking to the media, Nii Bortey Okplen Djalesane II, Oblantai Mantse of the Nungua Traditional Area said, the people have to remain calm as the elders are trying to solve any misunderstandings between them. ( Chief Priest and Mantse).



“[What happened] was an unfortunate situation which we don’t want to happen again. The traditional leaders are trying to resolve it like I said so it doesn’t happen again”



“I want to appeal to everybody especially the youth in Nungua for that matter the Ga-Dangbe youth to remain calm, the elders are trying to solve the issue”



He also urged the youth within the area to make use of their social media handles very well without using them, to create tension.



“I want to appeal to the youth to take a look at their social media activities. Use the social media positive that will bring about development and progress in Nungua”

“War in this 21st century cannot save situations, I think there should be a dialogue to solve issues - violence all over the world has never solved problems but rather brings distractions [lots of lives and properties]. We need to dialogue and see things don’t happen again. It’s always better to use the dialogue way of solving problems so the elders are trying their best on that”



In the advice on “fear and panic” in the community, Nii Bortey Okplen Djalesane II assured the people of Nungua to live peacefully saying “the people of Nungua must go about with their duties without any fear because the tension I think is coming down”



“Every stranger in the community is part of us and they must remain calm, go about their normal duties and very soon the elders will come out with a lasting solution so it doesn’t happen again. Nobody should panic in the entire community”



“Let us try as much possible to use dialogue to solve problems than resorting to violations - it doesn’t help. We need progress as people”



He also cautioned some chiefs of the area to stay away from violence saying “I want to tell elders in the community that, if the situation of this nature occurs, they should use their experience to advise the youth, talk to them rather than fanning the problem - it doesn’t help so I want to plead with the opinion leaders to help problems. It’s not good resorting to violence”



“The youth should not act on whatever they see on both social media and in the newspapers. If they see something, they must come to the elders rather than acting on their will to solve issues”

What is important is that Nungua as a town must move on - let’s come together and solve the situations. Let’s consult each other on how to solve issues”



Lastly, the traditional elders of Nungua through Nii Bortey Okplen Djalesane II, Oblantai Mantse of the Nungua Traditional Area commended the police for the excellent job they did in resolving the matter within the area.



“I commend the police for the excellent job they did. Let me call on the IGP to ignore the alleged petition by the so-called chief [of staff of the Nungua traditional area] who has been fired by the paramount chief, Nii Odaifio Welentsi to bring about in the interest of bringing peace and coexistence.



Let me also thank the youth for their patience, we will continue to engage them in the cause of bringing peace, unity and development to the Nungua traditional area...," he said.