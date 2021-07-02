Warning letter to 'Kaaka' was because he filmed police on duty – Police confirms

Late #fixthecountry protestor, Ibrahim Anyass

A trusted source within the Ashanti Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has confirmed that a warning letter was issued to the late social activist and #FixTheCountry campaigner, Kaaka Ibrahim Mohammed, few days before he was attacked.

The source confirmed the authenticity of a letter in circulation purported to be the said letter which was issued Kaaka.



The letter, according to the source, was issued because the deceased had filmed some police officers on duty allegedly taking bribe.



The letter, dated June 15, 2021, said the social activist was reported for “offensive behavior” for which he needed to be punished but upon interrogation of the complaint, he was cautioned not to repeat the behavior else he would be prosecuted.

Signed by the Ejura Deputy Superintendent of Police, the letter reads in parts: “I have decided that no further action will be taken in this case, but you are informed that, if you are reported again, it may be necessary to take proceedings against you in respect to the latter case.”



When the letter first popped up on social media, some questioned its authenticity claiming the letterhead used was not typical of the Ghana Police Service official letterhead. But this confirmation from the police comes to settle any further questions regarding the authenticity of the letter and the circumstances under which it was issued.



