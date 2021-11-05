Warrant issued for arrest of NAM 1 and 2 others

Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as Nam One

The Adentan Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as Nam One and two others for allegedly conspiring to defraud by false pretences.

The Circuit Court judge, Sedinam Awo Balokah gave the orders after lawyer for the accused persons Yaw Dankwah told the court in his submission of the unavailability of his clients despite the court’s orders to bring them to court.



The investigator, Chief Inspector Lanyo, told the court that the accused persons have declined several Police invitations extended to them. He told the court that the Police contacted one of the Managers of Nam One’s company and criminal summons were served through him. Lawyer Dankwah however opposed the prosecution’s way of arrest saying it is wrong in law.

The court then adjourned the case sine die and said as and when the accused persons are arrested they should be brought to court. Lawyers for the three accused persons told GBC News after Court proceedings that the prosecution should have personally served the accused persons and not through someone.