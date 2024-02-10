Was Bawumia’s speech meant for Ghana or another country? – Haruna Iddrisu wonders

Haruna Iddrisu, Former minority Leader

The member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has raised concerns over Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's recent speech outlining his vision for Ghana if elected president.

According to Iddrisu, the absence of plans for the agricultural sector in Bawumia's address is a major red flag for Ghanaians.



Iddrisu emphasized the role played by the sector, stating that it employs over half of the country's population.



He argued that any presidential aspirant vying to lead the nation should prioritize and include plans for the expansion and development of this vital sector.



“In terms of export, you will be dependent on agriculture. In terms of the success of your manufacturing sector, you depend on agriculture. Sixty percent of your employment is in agriculture.



The Tamale South MP questioned the relevance of Bawumia's vision, asking, "I am wondering whether this speech was meant for Ghana or another country. Maybe some desert country where there is no opportunity to farm,” he said in an interview on Joy News on February 9, 2024.

Vice President Bawumia outlined various policy proposals on February 7, ranging from abolishing the electronic transactions levy to offering tax amnesty to businesses.



AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



ASP Benjamin Agordzo speaks to GhanaWeb TV on The Lowdown



