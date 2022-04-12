Was GWCL set up to make profit? - MD reacts to company being classified as a non-performing SOE

Braimah says GWCL offers social benefits
We have no cholera because of water supply – Braimah
Only 45% of revenue from treated water is accounted for - Abena Dapaah
Managing Director of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Clifford Braimah, has questioned the rationale behind the classification of the GWCL as a non-performing state-owned enterprise.
Braimah said that the GWCL, which posted a loss of GH¢938 million in 2020 according to a SIGA report, was not established to make profit, myjoyonline.com reports.
He indicated that the Ghana Water Company Ltd has the mandate of ensuring Ghanaians have access to clean and potable water and it has played that role effectively.
“Let’s set the parameters right. Was GWCL set up to make profit? The benefit of this country during Covid was credited to water supply. The lack of cholera over the period has been credited to water supply. These are social benefits."
"If you want to talk about profitability in its true sense, these are factors that you have to also consider and that is why a public utility company like water, nobody sets it up for profitability,” the MD is quoted to have said in an interview on JoyNews.
He further stated that the GWCL is not making profit because it invests its operational capital to ensure that there will be constant supply of water to future generations of Ghanaians.
He added that the water company is also not making profit because it is resolving decade-old challenges the country has had in the water sector.
Meanwhile, the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, at a press briefing in Accra, disclosed that up to about 45 percent of revenue from treated water is lost due to non-payment of bills, illegal connections and physical losses.
According to the minister, the figure is a 9 per cent improvement from the 54 per cent non-revenue on water that was recorded in 2017.
“We have the phenomenon of non-revenue water which was as high as 54 percent in 2017, now the Ghana Water Company has worked hard to reduce it to 45 percent. It means within the period we were able to reduce it by 9 percent,” she said.
