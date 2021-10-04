Wassa Nkran residents plea for old bridge at Bonsa River to be fixed

Source: Thomas Tetteh, Contributor

A section of residents and drivers in the Nkran Electoral Area are appealing to the Prestea Huni Valley Assembly for assistance in fixing a bridge along the Bonsa River.

This bridge which connects key communities in Wassa Nkran and other adjoining communities was constructed in 1984 but has not seen a facelift since its construction.



According to them, the bridge has now become a ‘death trap’ as they fear it can cave in at any time for drivers and passengers using it for their daily commute.



Assembly Member for the Wassa Nkran Electoral Area, Ampofo Agyei said, “the bridge has been in that state for some time now. Two months ago, I was informed that the bridge had developed some hole as a result of truck with heavy sand that used the bridge.”



Ampofo Agyei added the Member of Parliament for the area and Municipal Chief Executive have been notified of the developments and the nature of the bridge.



Dr. Isaac Dasmani, MCE for Prestea Huni Valley, on the other hand said, “I have been informed about the bad nature of the bridge and I have spoken to some people who will help us get some metal plates in order to fix it”.

He explained that there were four dilapidated bridges in the municipality that needed urgent attention.



“I have notified higher authorities for proper repair works or reconstruction in order to bring a lasting solution to the problem, which at the end will bring relief to the people in those areas,” he added.



Over the years, the rusty metals along the bridge have developed holes with beams supporting the bridge beneath dislocated, which has put fear in persons using the bridge.



