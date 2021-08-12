Waste Recycling Clubs established in schools to promote behavioral change

File photo of a plastic waste site

A civil society group, Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), in collaboration with the Adentan Municipal Assembly has established and inaugurated Plastic Waste Recycling Clubs in both public and private schools within the municipality as part of the Adentan Waste to Wages (ADWAWA) project.

The project, according to a statement issued is under the European Union Circular Economy and Local Development Programme in Ghana with the aim of contributing towards sustainable waste management, job creation and a healthy environment within the Adentan Municipality.



“To achieve this, the project intends to promote the development of a circular environmental management of municipal waste by reducing, reusing, and recycling of at least 50% of plastics waste generated within the municipality,” the statement read.



“It further seeks to provide employment and income opportunities among youth, women, persons with disabilities and promote behavioural change and public participation in reusing and recycling of plastic waste,” it explained.



It continued, “The establishment of these plastic waste recycling clubs form part of activities to rope in children of school going age in the fight against littering the environment with plastic waste.”



“Members of the recycling clubs will lead the campaign for waste segregation in their respective schools and promote environmental cleanliness. The inauguration was also used to swear-in leadership of the groups.”

Teachers expressed delight at the initiative which seeks to rally students in the municipality behind the campaign against environmental pollution.



Leaders of the clubs pledged to work assiduously to ensure that the objectives of the Club are attained.



A total of forty-two recycling clubs were inaugurated.



They included Sowa Din Memorial 1&2 Basic Schools, Tower Hamlets School, Adjiringanor Basic School, Light Academy School, St. John Catholic School, Otanor Presby School, Knowledge and Faith School, Ashiyie Basic Model School.



Other are Deyoungsters International School, Holy Rosary Schools, Icodehs Islamic School, Ogbojo Basic School, Mercy Islamic School, Frafraha Community School, Unity College SHS, Christ Faith 1&2 Basic Schools, St. John the Evangelist School, Abubakr Sidiq Basic School, among others.