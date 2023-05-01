13
Watch Akufo-Addo’s arrival at 2023 May Day celebration

Mon, 1 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2023 National May Day celebration was held in Bolgatanga, the capital of the Upper East Region.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: "Protecting income and pensions in an era of economic crisis; our responsibility" and the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was the guest of honour.

President Akufo-Addo got to the venue of the celebration, the Bolgatanga Jubilee Park, accompanied by a fleet of cars.

The crowd of workers was thrown into jubilation at the arrival of the president with majority of them chanting his name.

After alighting from his vehicle, Akufo-Addo was welcomed by the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, who introduced him to the other dignitaries at the event, including the chief of the Bolgatanga Traditional Area.

The president, in his address, assured workers that his government would protect the incomes and pensions of workers in the country.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) his government is implementing is critical to restoring the fiscal strength of the economy.

He, however, indicated that steps are being taken to "mitigate the impact of the Domestic Debts Exchange Programme’’ on the financial sector and institutions.

