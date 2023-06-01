Watch Bawumia's reaction after buying 2 packs of waakye for GH¢60

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia buying waakye

An interesting video of the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has re-emerged on social media.

The reaction of Dr. Bawumia in a viral video was priceless when he was told two packs of waakye, a Ghanaian delicacy prepared from rice and beans and served with vegetables, sauces and protein such as egg and fish, cost GH¢60.



It is not clear when the video was taken but Bawumia and all the people around him were in nose masks which suggests that the video was taken between 2020 and 2022 when the COVID-19 protocols were in place.



In the said video the vice president who was in the company of the Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, ordered two packs of waakye for himself and the minister.



“Let me have some waakye with some wele (coat), some eggs and talia (spaghetti) … and whatever you do add one for the minister for communication,” he said.



He then asked the vendor: “How much is it?”

“It will be GH¢60,” the vendor replied.



Then Bawumia retorted, “GH¢60 eii”, which led to the people around laughing their heads off.



Watch the video below:







IB/WA