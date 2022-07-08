Watch Boris Johnson’s interactions with Akufo-Addo during his visit in 2017

The outgoing Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, was in Ghana in February 2017, a little over a month after Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was sworn into office as President of Ghana.

At the time, Johnson was the UK Foreign Secretary.



During his visit and while interacting with President Akufo-Addo, he lauded the contributions of Ghanaians to the success of the UK.



“As you know I used to be mayor of London and in our great city we were fortunate beneficiaries of many Ghanaians who contributed massively to our society.



“We have several MPs in the UK of Ghanaian extraction as you may know and it is a huge pleasure to be able to congratulate you personally, on your triumph and to see your government fluidly underway to meet on the challenges the people of Ghana want you to meet,” he said.

Boris Johnson announced his resignation from the Prime Minister position after pressure mounted on him, as well as loss of support from Members of Parliament and appointees.



This is after he led the Conservative Party to their biggest election victory since 1987, three years ago.



Watch the 2017 video below:



