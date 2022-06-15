Watch CCTV footage of Kumasi Islamic SHS demo before police swoop

Islamic SHS students protest pedestrian knockdowns

Police move in to disperse protesting students



Over 30 students of Kumasi Islamic SHS rushed to the hospital



On Monday, June 13, 2022, an operation by the Kumasi Regional Police Command to disperse a group of demonstrating students led to over 30 of the students being admitted to a hospital.



The students of Kumasi Islamic Senior High School had blocked portions of the Abrepo Road passing through the front of the school.



Causing heavy traffic on the stretch, the students sought to drum home their concerns about recurrent pedestrian knockdowns on the road.



The Monday protest by the students was met with heavy police force, which witnessed the firing of gunshots and teargas by the Police as a measure to disperse the protesting students.

Over 30 students fell unconscious and had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention.



There have been several videos of the Police moving in to clamp down on the protest amidst the firing of gunshots and teargas.



In a related development, CCTV footage of the students protesting moments before the Police moved in has emerged.



The video shared by GhOne TV and sighted by GhanaWeb shows hoards of students gathered from the entrance of their school to a junction that goes through the front of the school.



Several cars plying the stretch are seen diverting their course upon reaching the tip of the junction where the students had massed up, blocking the road.



Meanwhile, the Police, in a statement, said its response to the demonstration was poor and fell short of their standard procedure for crowd control.

“As a result, the Deputy Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, who was acting as the Regional Commander, has been removed from his position and has been interdicted. Two other officers, ACP/Mr George Ankomah, the Regional Operations Officer and ACP/Mr Alex Cudjoe Acquah, the Suame Divisional Police Commander, have also been interdicted to make way for a thorough investigation into the incident,” the police administration in a statement said.



The Police have also stated that some of its men had to be rushed to the hospital for medical attention as a result of the students' protest.



Watch the CCTV footage below:



