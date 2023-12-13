Watch CCTV footage of when thief broke into Spintex residence to steal PS5, laptop

CCTV footage has captured a thief who entered the upper floor of a residence at Spintex in Accra and made away with a PlayStation 5 and a laptop.

The thief from the footage shared on social media entered the house located at Spintex Community 17 with a ladder and climbed into the upper floors of the storey building where he made his loot.



The footage shows the shirtless thief in trouser scouting the compound before mounting the ladder and scaling into a room.



“@GblorkporSenam is looking for the thief in this video who broke into their house at Spintex Community 17 and stole a laptop and a PS5.



“You can also text or call on 0541516630 if you have any information,” X user @eddie_wrt posted.



The break-in at Spintex is coming on the back of a similar incident where a thief captured on CCTV was sentenced to a one-year jail term for stealing.

The convict, popularly known as “School Fees”, was captured in the footage in a solo operation where he picked a ladder at the premises having scaled the wall and leaned it against a part of the building for access into the house.



The victim was Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri, the board chairman of the Zongo Development Fund and legal advisor to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



A copy of the charge sheet shared by Asaase News, indicated that School Fees entered Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri’s house on 11 November 2023 around 2.09am and left after 3.40am, spending roughly an hour and 30 minutes in the house.



He entered the house through the windows on the top floor, which were not fitted with burglar-proofing. As captured by the CCTV system in the house, the robber entered Alhaji Seidu H Nasigri’s room, where his wife was asleep, three times and entered the other two rooms four times while Alhaji Nasigri’s children were asleep, the report added.



