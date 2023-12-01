Watch Dormaahene’s grand entry to Kwahu for Kwahumanhene’s funeral

Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II arriving at the funeral grounds

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II on Thursday, November 30, 2023, arrived in Kwahu for the final funeral rites of the late Kwahumanhene Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II.

Cladded in full red (Kobene), Dormaahene arrived in Kwahu with his entourage including sub-chiefs and queen mothers amidst singing, drumming and dirges.



His arrival at the funeral grounds was met with grandeur as he paid homage to other chiefs who were present.



Also in attendance for the funeral of Kwahumanhene was Akwamuhene Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III.



Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II passed on at the age of 80 years in 2013 and the doteyie (first funeral) was held in 2014 having reigned for 42 years.



The late Kwahuhene was enstooled in 1971 and later elected President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs for two consecutive terms between 1982 and 1989.

He was also elected Vice-President of the National House of Chiefs from 1985 to 1988.



The late Daasebre Boateng II was appointed the Chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) from 2001 to 2009.



He was a lawyer by profession and known in private life as Nana Kofi Ampadu Acheampong.







GA/DO

