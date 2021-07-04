Watch Henry Quartey in morale lifting jama session with security personnel

• Henry Quartey has succeeded in relocating the onion sellers from Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku

• Ahead of the exercise, he joined some security personnel in jama session



• Henry Quartey is on mission to Make Accra Work Again



Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister on July 1, 2021, chalked one of the biggest successes of his administration with the relocation of the onion sellers at Agbogbloshie to Adjen Kotoku.



The Minister had been in some verbal exchanges with the onion sellers who had maintained a position that Adjen Kotoku was not going to serve their interest hence they would not move.



Henry Quartey had in several media engagements vowed to move them on July 1 and indeed stayed through to his words.

Ahead of the exercise on that day, Henry Quartey joined personnel from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Armed Service and Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in a morale-booster jama session.



Henry Quartey danced and sang with the joint security forces to ready themselves for the task ahead.



The jama session appeared to have worked as the security forces managed to ward off attempts by some scrap dealers to thwart the relocation process.



The scrap dealers who as per reports fired gunshots and other missiles at the security personnel were repelled with dozens of them arrested.



While some were made to undertake the cleaning of the place, others were also given various punishments by the police.

The relocation of the onion sellers serves as a major step in Henry Quartey’s drive to ‘Make Accra Work Again’.



Watch the video below



