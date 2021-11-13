Watch John and Ibrahim Mahama’s moment at Rawling’s memorial service

• JJ Rawlings died on November 12, 2020

• Family, sympathisers gathered to memorialise the former president • John Mahama was also present at the ceremony



As part of the one-year celebration of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings, his family, sympathisers, and well-wishers gathered to mark his one-year anniversary since his demise.



At the Holy Spirit Cathedral, Vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former president, John Dramani Mahama, presidential staffers, Ministers, NDC executives and other party members thronged the church for his memorial service.



Amidst everything at the solemn ceremony, there was a rare moment captured by GhanaWeb when John Mahama met his brother at the event.

During the offertory session, Ibrahim Mahama who was at the back seat walked to the front row to exchange pleasantries with his brother after dropping his offering.



It was a rare moment as both siblings are hardly spotted together publicly.



