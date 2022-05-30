Watch Kennedy Agyapong in 2021 speaking about govt officials who own state lands

The debates and the conversations around the lands at the Achimota Forest Reserve or enclave have been gaining a lot of traction in the last few weeks, especially after the contents of the Last Will and Testament of the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission, Sir John, were made public.

In the Will, it became known that Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, contrary to the loud defences by the government that the lands at Achimota and other places like the Ramsar site at Sakumono were not up for sale, had actually acquired lands from there and had gone on to even Will them.



In subsequent defences, the government, led by the Minister of Lands and Natural resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has sought to explain what the real issues are, going ahead to direct the Lands Commission to track all the lands listed in the Last Will of the late Sir John.



While at that, GhanaWeb brings its readers a video it first published, but sourced from Net2 TV, where the outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, gave indications of other state lands that had been sold, or were offered to people in the government.



The MP also explained how he had even expressed interest in some of those lands in the Greater Accra Region but had been turned down.

In the videos below, you would also see how the host of Onua Maakye, Captain Smart, had cause to lambast the Assin Central MP over this action.







Now, watch Kennedy Agyapong’s 2021 video where he speaks about the State lands that have been sold to people in this current government:



