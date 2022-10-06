Watch Mahama's full convocation speech at world's biggest Christian university

Former President John Dramani Mahama shared wide-ranging insights with the academic community of the biggest privately-owned tertiary institution in the United States, Liberty University, on October 5, 2022.

As a special guest of honour at the 2022 Convocation of the Virginia-based uni, the 2020 National Democratic Congress, NDC, flagbearer delivered a 10-minute speech to a packed auditorium.



His speech covered how he entered politics at a time he was considering going into academia, the need to turn to God at all times and how Ghana continues to be an oasis of peace in a troubled sub-region.



He described Ghana as “an island of religious calmness in a sea of turbulence,” citing how “almost all our surrounding neighbours have in recent times experienced some major form of insurgency, coup d’etats or other conflicts, including religious conflicts.”



Governments, John Mahama noted, must guarantee peace and security and avenues to combat youth unemployment so that youth don’t become easy recruits due to frustration and lack of opportunity.



Watch Mahama's full speech below:





Liberty University is a private evangelical university in Lynchburg, Virginia. Founded in 1971 by Jerry Falwell Sr. and Elmer L. Towns.



Liberty is among the world's largest Christian universities and the largest private non-profit universities in the United States by total student enrollment.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







SARA/PEN