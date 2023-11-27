Watch Mustapha Hamid's reaction to a playback of his famous ‘Insha Allah, we shall rescue this country’ video

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Hamid

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Hamid, was made to watch a playback of his famous ‘Insha Allah, we shall rescue this country’ remarks, when he was the spokesperson of the then NPP presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In the said video, Dr Hamid, who was reduced to tears, vowed that the Akufo-Addo government would rescue Ghana from the bad governance of the then President, John Dramani Mahama, who had driven the country into serious trouble.



He was laughing as the video of his remarks was being played to him, in an interview on JoyNews, on November 26, 2023.



Asked whether the New Patriot Patriotic (NPP) government, led by President Akufo-Addo has indeed rescued Ghana, the NPA boss said, “Yes, we have; yes, we have recused this country”.



He pointed out that even though there are still some challenges in the country, Ghana has been rescued in so many ways which he would make known to the general public in future.



“The economy is challenged without a doubt. But I’m saying to you that we have taken this country beyond where we found it.

“We are going into an election… there is time for debate, we would come and debate the issues in the election year, they would hear from me. And I would justify all the rescuing that we have done of this country,” he told JoyNews Emefa Apau.



The former minister for information cited the Free SHS programme, as one of the rescuing the Akufo-Addo government has done.



According to him, through the programme over 400,000 youth who would be languishing on the streets, now have jobs and tertiary education.



Watch his reaction in the video below:





Despite the challenges, we have rescued the country. - Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid #JoyNewspic.twitter.com/MumsCzlWpk — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) November 26, 2023

BAI/OGB







You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.