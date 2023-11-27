Watch Okyenhene's dance display to ‘fontonfrom’ drummers

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, the Paramount chief of Akyem Abuakwa in the Eastern region, has been captured showcasing his dance prowess in response to a rhythmic beat of traditional drums, known as “fontomfrom”.

The moment unfolded during a cultural gathering where the Okyenhene, was draped in a red and black cloth in a video shared by Daily Graphic Online on Twitter.



The Okyenhene, surrounded by his subordinates took to the dance floor, responding with animated gestures to the rhythm of the drums.



He was seen encouraging the drummers, urging them to amplify the intensity of their beats as he matched each movement with his steps.



Notably, the aides surrounding the Okyenhene held onto his cloth, ensuring that the chief's dance doesn’t uncover his nakedness.



Watch the video below:





When the fontonfrom started speaking in front of the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin pic.twitter.com/EHXecedAdO — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) November 26, 2023

AM/SARA







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.