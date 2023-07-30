Watch Otumfuo’s depart to Trinidad and Tobago for Emancipation Day Celebration

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II entering a plan to depart for Trinidad and Tobago on July 30, 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, departed for Trinidad and Tobago for their Emancipation Day Celebration, on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is the special guest of honour for the Emancipation Day celebration, which is celebrated every August 1 to commemorate the final abolition of Chatel Slavery in the British colonies on 1st August 1834.



The first country to celebrate the day is Trinidad and Tobago.



The President, Christine Kangaloo, sent the Prime Minister of the country, Keith Christopher Rowley, and their Honouree Counsel to officially invent Otumfuo to be the special quest for their 2023 Emancipation Day.



Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio shared a video of the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom’s departure at the Kumasi International Airport.



The Asantehene could be seen greeting some of his sub-chiefs who come to wish him well at the airport.



He then proceeded to interact with the crew of his plane before entering it and jetting off.

