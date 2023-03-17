4
Menu
News

Watch arrival of Christian Atsu’s wife and kids in Ghana for his funeral rites

Video Archive
Fri, 17 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of deceased Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam has arrived in Ghana for the funeral rites and burial of her late husband.

According to a report by Kofi Adomah Nwanwani of Kofi TV, the spouse of the late football star arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on the night of Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the company of her parents and other family members as well her three children with Atsu.

A video of their arrival as shared by Kofi TV shows the family being rushed into a waiting car before departing the airport.

The State-Assisted funeral of Atsu is underway at the forecourt of the State House, Accra where thousands are expected to pay their last respect to the player.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event
Kennedy Agyapong vs GRA: Dr Owusu Sarpong tackles Akufo-Addo
Marietta Brew, Fui Tsikata wrote to reject National Honours - Presidential staffer alleges
Nana Ama McBrown details why she left Despite Media
Related Articles: