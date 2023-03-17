Watch arrival of Christian Atsu’s wife and kids in Ghana for his funeral rites

Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of deceased Black Stars player, Christian Atsu Twasam has arrived in Ghana for the funeral rites and burial of her late husband.

According to a report by Kofi Adomah Nwanwani of Kofi TV, the spouse of the late football star arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on the night of Thursday, March 16, 2023, in the company of her parents and other family members as well her three children with Atsu.



A video of their arrival as shared by Kofi TV shows the family being rushed into a waiting car before departing the airport.



The State-Assisted funeral of Atsu is underway at the forecourt of the State House, Accra where thousands are expected to pay their last respect to the player.

Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



