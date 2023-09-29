Watch as Paapa Owusu Ankomah snubs UK #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK), Paapa Owusu Ankomah refused to grant an audience to the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protesters.
The aggrieved protesters were heard saying “You should be ashamed of yourself,” as he sat in his car and drove off without listening to their pleas and concerns.
Ghanaians in the UK took to the streets today, September 29, 2023, to air their problems to the government in light of the incessant calls by the citizens of the country for the government to fix the ailing economy.
The #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest that was held in Ghana lasted for three days and some protesters were arrested and released later after public criticisms of the conduct of the Ghana Police Service.
In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghanaians in the UK who weren’t granted an audience by Papa Owusu Akomea were furious and pointing hands at him for neglecting them.
Watch the video below
UPDATE: #OccupyJurlobiHouse in London
Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Paapa Owusu Ankomah leaves the building without granting audience to the protestors saying, he’s “going somewhere.”— Manuel Koranteng ????????????????✌️ (@ManuelKoranteng) September 29, 2023
The protestors are heard saying “you should be ashamed of yourself” as he’s driven off. pic.twitter.com/IPT30js4Vt
BS/OGB
Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
- Julorbi 'insult' was targeted at presidency, Akufo-Addo and his father – Protest leader
- CHRAJ boss 'blasts' 3 ministers for silence on #OccupyJulorbiHouse demo
- #OccupyJulorbiHouse: Five possible reasons why Ghanaian football stars don't comment on national issues
- Your insults won't work on me - Okyeame Kwame replies to trolls
- #OccupyJulorBiHouse hits the streets of London
- Read all related articles