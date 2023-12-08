Watch as Senya Bereku chiefs, residents clash with soldiers during a land dispute

Some of the residents facing off with the soldiers

Chiefs and residents of Senya Bereku, a community in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region, clashed with personnel of the Ghana Armed Force during a dispute over a piece of land in the community.

Viral videos of the incident showed the chiefs and the residents facing off with the soldiers, who were fully armed.



The resident alleged that the soldiers had been sent to protect over 300 acres of the community’s land, which has been hijacked by some powerful people and is being sold.



“Kofi Adom tell the soldiers that their job is not to protect lands. (sic) cannot bring them here to come and protect and sell our lands.



“We would not tolerate this. We are tired of these stupid things,” one of the residents could be heard exclaiming.



Some of them (the residents) dared the soldiers to open fire on them.

Another man could be heard saying “We are not afraid of you; we would accept this today or tomorrow”.



Watch the incident in the video below:





Residents of Senya Breku fight



with military officers over 300 acres of land.



Cheddar |Bawumia | #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/H5G19Vdr4g — #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) December 8, 2023

BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.