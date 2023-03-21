Watch emotional video of Christian Atsu’s children signing book of condolence

As part of the final funeral rites of late Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu, his wife Marie-Claire Rupio and their three children were in Ghana to pay their last respect to the deceased footballer.

In a video shared by Oman Channel, Atsu’s two sons and daughter are seen signing the book of opened for their father at the Twasam family house in Accra.



Their mother and grandmother also took their turn to pen down their words of condolence to the footballer.



Meanwhile, Atsu’s three children Joseph, Godwin and Abigail, in an emotional tribute read at the state-assisted funeral of their father on Friday, March 17, 2023, asked their father to continue to protect them from heaven.



“We missed you, dad. You loved us for who we were and accepted us for who we were striving to become. You always made us smile and filled us with strength.



“Your strength gave us a sense of protection and love. Now that you are in heaven, we know that you will continue to protect us.

“Thanks for being our dad. We will always love and miss you. Rest well, dad,” the tribute from Atsu’s children read.



Christian Atsu met his untimely death when he was recovered from the rubble of his collapsed apartment in Hatay following an earthquake that struck Turkey on February 6, 2023.



He was buried in his hometown of Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region on following the funeral ceremony at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.







