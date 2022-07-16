Watch footage of family members and former associates of Kwame Nkrumah at his graveside

GhanaWeb has sighted a video of how some close family members of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, visited his grave a year after his death.
The 1973 footage also showed some former close associates of the president in the shot, laying wreaths at his grave.
The video, shared by Ghana Facts & History on Twitter, but credited to Reuters, shows one of the inscriptions beside Nkrumah’s grave that read:
“Here lies Kwame Nkrumah, the greatest leader of the Africans. 1909-1972).”
Watch the 1:04 seconds video below:
Footage of the close family and former close associates of the late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the Republic of Ghana, paying tribute at his grave on the first anniversary of his death on Friday, 27th April 1973. pic.twitter.com/Uq8prd6UeK— GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) July 16, 2022
EA/BOG
