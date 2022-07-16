0
Watch footage of family members and former associates of Kwame Nkrumah at his graveside

FXxc6cgUEAEMJC4 Kwame Nkrumah The inscriptions at the graveside of Kwame Nkrumah

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb has sighted a video of how some close family members of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, visited his grave a year after his death.

The 1973 footage also showed some former close associates of the president in the shot, laying wreaths at his grave.

The video, shared by Ghana Facts & History on Twitter, but credited to Reuters, shows one of the inscriptions beside Nkrumah’s grave that read:

“Here lies Kwame Nkrumah, the greatest leader of the Africans. 1909-1972).”

Watch the 1:04 seconds video below:



