Watch how Kumasi based prophet predicted strike action by transport operators

On Monday, December 6, 2021, thousands of Ghanaians were left stranded after various lorry stations following a strike action by commercial transport operators in the country.

The one-day strike action was necessitated by the hike in fuel prices with the operators charging the government to remove some tax components on the price build-up.



After weeks of deadlock negotiations, the operators took action and the impact was massive.



It has however emerged that the action by the transport operators was prophesied by Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi of the Conquerors Chapel International in Kumasi.



In a video that has gone viral since the action, Prophet Worlasi was captured predicting the hardship in the country.



In a sermon at his church, Prophecy Worlasi predicted that there will be protests in the country.



He stated that President Akufo-Addo will express some regret over happenings in the country.

“There will be a lot of strikes and most workers will rise against him. He will even regret that he is president. All attacks will be targeted at him. People will wear red bands and protest because things will be rough.”



Meanwhile, the transport operators have withdrawn their strike following an intervention by the president.



They are due to meet the president and relay their concerns to him.



Watch the video below:



