Watch how Takoradi woman was whisked away from the court

Josephine Panyin Mensah has been granted a GHC50,000 bail

• Josephine Panyin Mensah was escorted from the courtroom by two police officers

• She has been charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with the intent to cause fear and panic



• Josephine Panyin Mensah made her first court appearance today, Monday, September 27, 2021



Josephine Panyin Mensah, the woman at the center of the fake kidnapping and pregnancy scandal, was today, September 27, 2021, granted bail by the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court.



Appearing in court for the first time in a yellow straight dress, the 28-year-old was admitted to a bail of GHC50,000 with sureties.



Josephine Panyin Mensah was charged with deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic but she pleaded not guilty when she appeared in court.

However, video footage from UTV have shown how Josephine Panyin Mensah left the Takoradi Circuit Court this morning after being granted bail of GHC50,000 with sureties.



She left the premises of the courtroom in the company of two police officers before taking off in the black police van.



Watch the video below of how she was taken away from the court premises in the post below:




