Watch how Ursula Owusu-Ekuful sold 5 tubers of yam for GH¢20

Some constiuents buying the yam from the Minister

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu -Ekuful, has implemented a ‘cheap yam’ project in her constituency ahead of the Christmas season.

According to the MP, the initiative is to support the constituents as a token of gratitude during this festive period.



With GH¢ 20, constituents received five tubers of yam, whereas, with GH¢5, one tuber could be purchased.



Numerous people flocked the MP's residence in order to purchase the yam for less money.



The MP who also serves as Minister of Communication transported the yam from the Northern Region of Ghana and sold it for less money.



Scores of Ghanaians can be seen in a Facebook post with the yam that they purchased from the MP's home.

