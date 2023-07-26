Watch how Ursula Owusu lambasted Vicky Hammer $1 million 'wish' in 2018

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister

In light of the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a video of Ursula Owusu, has resurfaced online, where she commented on a similar issue in the past.

In the video, Ursula Owusu addressed the sacking of the then Deputy Communications Minister, Victoria Hammah, who was recorded allegedly stating her intention to stay in politics until she earned $1 million.



Ursula Owusu expressed concern about the significant amount mentioned and questioned the motives behind such a statement, suggesting that it indicated an ambition to secure not only personal wealth but also political influence.



"A hundred million dollars isn't pocket change. Let's not lose sight of the fact why would anybody even mention that million dollars? It means she has her sights set on something to cushion not just her personal life, but to secure her political future going forward because that's the justification that she gave, being able to control others. So it is not something that we can merely wish or we will excuse," Ursula Owusu said in the video.



The resurfaced video gained attention after the recent arrest of two house helps at Cecilia Abena Dapaah's residence. The house helps, Patience Botwe (18) and Sarah Agyei (30), were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing, allegedly involving various items worth GHC95,000, including handbags, perfumes, and jewelry valued at $95,000.

Patience Botwe was additionally accused of stealing six sets of kente cloth worth GHC90,000 and six sets of men's suits valued at $3,000, which belonged to Dapaah's husband. Furthermore, three other individuals, including Botwe's current and former boyfriends, and her father, are facing charges for allegedly being involved in dishonestly receiving GHC1 million, GHC180,000, and GHC50,000, respectively.



Watch how Ursula Owusu lambasted Vicky Hammer for a mere thought of earning $1 million. Today she has lost her voice on the Cecilia Dapaah’s money factory at home. Heights of Hypocrisy! pic.twitter.com/zkLqWcIvlY — Suadique Musah???? (@Suadiquemusa) July 26, 2023

