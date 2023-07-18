Watch how Wontumi ‘trapped’ MP, NPP gurus, MCE, others into openly endorsing Bawumia

Chairman Wontumi going round with the mic

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, secured a series of public support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is vying for the NPP flagbearer position.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, Wontumi is seen engaging top officials within the party and urging them to openly declare their support for Bawumia.



The video, according to GhanaWeb checks was filmed during recent campaign stop by the Vice President in the Ashanti Region.



During the gathering, Chairman Wontumi approached various individuals and asked them directly, "Who do you want us to vote for?" Each person he approached openly endorsed Dr. Bawumia.



The conversation between Chairman Wontumi and the officials unfolded as follows:



Wontumi: Honorable MP, who do you want us to vote for?



MP: Dr. Bawumia



Wontumi: Constituency chairman, who do you want us to vote for?

Constituency chairman: His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



Wontumi: I am going to the Council of Elders, Council of Elders, and Patron. Whom do you want us to vote for?



Response: Dr. Bawumia



Wontumi: Former MP, people's mother, whom do you want us to vote for?



Former MP: Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia



Wontumi: MCE, who do you want us to vote for?



MCE: Dr. Alhaji Bawumia

Wontumi: Patron, who do you want us to vote for?



Response: Dr. Bawumia



The interaction continued, with polling station members enthusiastically expressing their support for Dr. Bawumia.



Chairman Wontumi concluded the gathering by remarking, "If the elders and patrons, if your MP and constituency chairman, and the executives are saying they will vote for Dr. Bawumia, then as the regional chairman, whom am I?"



Ahead of the NPP’s November presidential primary, ten candidates including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen have been crisscrossing the country courting the support of party delegates.



The other contenders in the race are MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko.



Completing the list are a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

Agyimifuo party see this nonsense where on earth do you see such madness? You people expect wise people like us to follow such foolishness ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/eg6V3HVCMh — Kevin Taylor (@KevinEkowTaylor) July 17, 2023

